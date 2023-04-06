FOX Business host Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday that former President Trump is standing tall amid his indictment on ‘Kudlow.’

The entire indictment was all about politics says Larry Kudlow.

FOX Business shares the following on Larry Kudlow and his show:

Kudlow covers the latest headlines and business trends, with an emphasis on the financial impact facing households and businesses across the country. On his show, he has interviewed key newsmakers such as former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, former U.S. trade adviser Robert Lighthizer among others. Most recently, Kudlow contributed to FBN’s 2022 Midterm Election panel alongside Maria Bartiromo, Charles Payne and Stuart Varney. Prior to joining FOX Business, Kudlow served as Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council under President Trump. He has also been a senior contributor on CNBC, where he hosted a post-market analysis show The Kudlow Report. Previously, he served as chief economist and senior managing director of Bear Sterns. From 1981 to 1985 Kudlow was an associate director for economics and planning at the Office of Management and Budget during the Reagan administration.

On Wednesday morning Kudlow shared:

The far-left Democrats and progressives tried to destroy Donald Trump yesterday. They failed. They did put America through the wringer, embarrassing us in front of the rest of the world, and yes, it’s the first time a former President has been indicted, a very unhappy episode. But just about everybody in the world paying any attention to this story knows that indicting Donald Trump was all about politics. Progressive, left-wing, radical politics had virtually nothing to do with the law and the idictment itself from Alvin Bragg was pathetic. Almost everybody from either side of the isle was criticizing Bragg who as we know was just out to get Trump. But I believe, Mr. Trump stood tall, showed strength, actually abided by the law, incidently, and is ready to fight back against the dark forces that are trying to destroy America. That’s what his speech at Mar-a-Lago last night was really all about. The former President is not going to let the country surrender to political forces that basically hate freedom and democracy. He’s a fighter. He’ll never surrender. In fact there’s nobody in public life that can remember a fighter like Donald Trump. His speech was masterful…

See Kudlow’s opening monolog below.