“The Biden Administration is Trying to Push All 194 Nations to Give Up Their Sovereignty…to the WHO” – Dean Michele Bachmann with Steve Bannon

Michele Bachmann: “Joe Biden wants us to give up our right to declare an emergency to the WHO.”

In July 2022 the Biden regime was pushing an amendment to the agreement with the WHO that would give the WHO power over the US when pandemics occur. This agreement would prevent Americans from doing anything that the World government didn’t want to be done and would in essence take away all rights of Americans in an emergency like COVID.

Fortunately, this effort was stopped last year.

But now the Biden Administration is back at it and pushing for this insane action to destroy Americans’ rights once and for all.

The Biden regime publicly affirmed their commitment to a “legally-binding” accord in a press release in February which will give the World Health Organization (WHO) control over U.S. pandemic policies, though work remains in certain areas.

Michele Bachmann, the Dean of the Robertson School of Government at Regent University, is concerned about this insane action by the Biden gang and she is speaking out. Bachmann was on the War Room with Steve Bannon.

Bachmann shared:

We’re exactly where we were last year where we had a one year reprieve, thank God. Thanks to a couple of small African countries like Botswana who resisted at a meeting in the last week of May in Geneva, Switzerland in 2022. Otherwise we would have created this platform for global governance for the WHO. That didn’t happen. The Biden Administration is trying to push all 194 nations to give up their sovereignty on health care which is really just give up your soverenty to the World Health Organization… Now Joe Biden wants us to give up the right to declare an emergency to the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization will have the power to oversee the US during a pandemic. World elites plan to vote in Geneva to change the WHO to a regulatory body that would have the authority to oversee the US when a pandemic occurs.

Bannon points out that the WHO is basically owned by China. They do whatever China says. While Bachmann explained that the WHO will oversee enforcement during pandemics through your phone, for example. Data stored on your phone would allow you to travel during pandemics or not based on your score of compliance with the WHO.

The Bill of Rights means absolutely nothing to these people.

See the full interview below: