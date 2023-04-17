“That’s Why I Walked Away from the Plantation of the Democratic Party!” Witness Buries House Democrat for Mocking Hearing On Violent Crime in NYC – Torches Alvin Bragg For Freeing Her Son’s Evil Killers (VIDEO)

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City today on Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawless, pro-criminal policies.

Here are the witnesses testifying at the hearing:

Jose Alba, former Manhattan bodega clerk

Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim

Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY

Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association

Robert F. Holden, New York City Council (D-District 30)

Barry Borgen, father of a victim of anti-Semetic hate crime

Jim Kessler, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for Policy of Third Way

Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence

Democrats on the committee refused to address NYC’s skyrocketing crime rate and instead whined about Republicans playing games.

They also falsely accused GOPers of working on behalf of President Donald Trump.

"You can pretend that you aren’t here on Donald Trump’s behalf, but you cannot stop the New York criminal justice system from running its course—and you will not intimidate New Yorkers with your brief visit to our city." RM @RepJerryNadler pic.twitter.com/YvFNGMOPSa — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) April 17, 2023

Brame, though, was not putting up with the Democrats’ nonsense. She started off by giving heart-wrenching testimony regarding her son’s brutal murder and torched Bragg for letting two of her son’s killers walk free.

When Alvin Bragg came into office, he was handed a strong, trial-ready case. As soon as he took office, the case immediately began to unravel. He completely dismissed gang assault and murder indictments against two of the defendants clearly on video participating in the brutal, savage slaughter of my son! If that’s not a threat to public safety, I don’t know what is!

WATCH:

WATCH: Madeline Brame, mother of a veteran who was murdered in NYC, TORCHES DA Alvin Bragg for dismissing gang assault and murder charges against her son’s killers. pic.twitter.com/su3dqFq9fp — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 17, 2023

The Democrats, however, remained unmoved. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) mocked the whole hearing as a “charade.” He also attempted to mansplain Brame on what he saw as the real reasons behind the hearing.

Brame responded by burying Goldman alive.

WATCH:

Rep. Daniel Goldman tries to say the violent crime hearing is a "charade" and witness Madeline Brame, whose Army vet son was killed in NYC, tells him "Don't insult my intelligence… This is why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party." pic.twitter.com/2OBrEmvYQY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 17, 2023

