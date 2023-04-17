“That’s Why I Walked Away from the Plantation of the Democratic Party!” Witness Buries House Democrat for Mocking Hearing On Violent Crime in NYC – Torches Alvin Bragg For Freeing Her Son’s Evil Killers (VIDEO)

Madeline Brame testifies during House Judiciary Committee Hearing in NYC/ Credit: Daily Caller Twitter screenshot

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing in New York City today on Marxist Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s lawless, pro-criminal policies.

Here are the witnesses testifying at the hearing:

Jose Alba, former Manhattan bodega clerk

Madeline Brame, Chairwoman of the Victims Rights Reform Council and mother of a homicide victim

Jennifer Harrison, Founder of Victims Rights NY

Paul DiGiacomo, President of the New York City’s Detectives’ Endowment Association

Robert F. Holden, New York City Council (D-District 30)

Barry Borgen, father of a victim of anti-Semetic hate crime

Jim Kessler, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for Policy of Third Way

Rebecca Fischer, Executive Director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence

Democrats on the committee refused to address NYC’s skyrocketing crime rate and instead whined about Republicans playing games.

They also falsely accused GOPers of working on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Brame, though, was not putting up with the Democrats’ nonsense. She started off by giving heart-wrenching testimony regarding her son’s brutal murder and torched Bragg for letting two of her son’s killers walk free.

When Alvin Bragg came into office, he was handed a strong, trial-ready case. As soon as he took office, the case immediately began to unravel. He completely dismissed gang assault and murder indictments against two of the defendants clearly on video participating in the brutal, savage slaughter of my son!

If that’s not a threat to public safety, I don’t know what is!

WATCH:

The Democrats, however, remained unmoved. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) mocked the whole hearing as a “charade.” He also attempted to mansplain Brame on what he saw as the real reasons behind the hearing.

Brame responded by burying Goldman alive.

WATCH:

Transcript:

Goldman: Your experiences are devastating. But the problem is this is a charade to cover up for an abuse of power that they are talking about incessantly outside of this hearing about Donald Trump. And the purpose of this hearing is cover up what they know to be an inappropriate investigation (into Bragg). Now I look forward…

Brame: Can I respond to that?

Goldman: Not right now because I only have 20 seconds…

Brame: Don’t insult my intelligence.

(crosstalk)

Brame: I’m fully aware what’s going on. That’s why I walked away from the plantation of the Democratic Party!

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

