‘That’s a Stunning Position!’ CNN’s Dana Bash to AOC on Telling Biden Regime to Ignore Trump-Appointed Judge’s Abortion Pill Ruling (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” to discuss competing orders on access to the abortion pill mifepristone.

Federal judges on Friday issued dueling orders on access to abortion pills, setting up a Supreme Court battle.

“U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone in a decision that overruled decades of scientific approval. But that decision came at nearly the same time that U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice, an Obama appointee, essentially ordered the opposite and directed U.S. authorities not to make any changes that would restrict access to the drug in at least 17 states where Democrats sued in an effort to protect availability.” AP reported.

CNN’s Dana Bash brought up her earlier guest’s position to just ignore the judge’s ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Sunday said the Biden Regime will ignore a federal judge’s ruling to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone.

“What you just heard me ask the secretary about was something that you called on the Biden Administration to do which was just to simply ignore the court ruling, that’s a pretty stunning position if you think about it!” Dana Bash said.

AOC claimed the executive branch can just ignore a judge’s ruling and ranted about President Trump.

VIDEO: