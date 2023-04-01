The Gateway Pundit’s Joe Hoft Joins the Matt Buff Show on Way to Mar-a-Lago Following News of Trump’s Indictment (VIDEO)

After the news that Soros-backed Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg had indicted President Trump on BS charges, the world was enraged.

Joe Hoft from TGP was on his way to Mar-a-Lago to check out the situation there on Thursday night. He joined the Matt Buff Show on the way down and shared his thoughts on the BS indictment and the state of the union under Obama-Biden.

In response to Matt Buff’s question as to whether the weak Republicans will do anything about the Bragg indictment, Joe shared:

No. Ronna McDaniel came out with the weakest statement you ever heard. The girl’s pathetic. It’s time to wake up to the Republicans and see it. These people are not on our side. They are not on our side. Ronna McDaniel is not on our side. Mitt Romney, McConnell, Paul Ryan, these people are not on our side. They don’t care about us. They don’t care that there are four people dead from DC on January 6. They don’t care. They shame us and they side with the Democrats and their crimes. It’s time to wake up. That’s what this is. This is a wake-up call.

In response to who really broke the law:

Barack Obama, Biden, Hunter Biden, he’s probably with some hookers tonight, I mean give me a break. With his art dealer. Just sick… It’s really the sickest family I’ve ever heard about… We were told it was all a lie (the laptop) no, it’s all accurate. It was all there and it’s gross. This family is gross… They make us feel like we are the minority. We are not the minority. We are the massive majority, and growing.

