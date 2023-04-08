Texas AG Paxton Slams Soros-Backed DA After Jury Finds Army Sergeant Guilty of Murder For Fatally Shooting Armed BLM-Antifa Protester in Self-Defense

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton slammed Soros-backed Travis County DA Jose Garza after a jury convicted a Texas soldier of murder for shooting a BLM-Antifa terrorist in self-defense.

A Texas soldier was found guilty of murder on Friday after Soros-backed District Attorney Jose Garza sought murder charges for an act of self defense during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed the Soros prosecutor after Governor Abbott refused appear on Tucker Carlson’s show to speak on the case.

Apparently the State of Texas no longer recognizes the right of self-defense. @GregAbbott_TX is welcome to come on and discuss. pic.twitter.com/A7o5MvZTVy — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 8, 2023

“Self-defense is a God-given right, not a crime. Unfortunately, the Soros-backed DA in Travis County cares more about the radical agenda of dangerous Antifa and BLM mobs than justice,” Paxton said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“This week has shown us how rogue prosecutors have weaponized the judicial system,” Paxton added. “They must be stopped!”

Sgt. Daniel Perry, an army soldier who shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in Austin in July 2020 was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.



Perry’s lawyer, Clint Broden, argued his client, who was driving Uber when rioters mobbed his car, was acting in self-defense after the BLM activist, Garrett Foster pointed a gun at him.

“It is important to note that the standard of proof required for an indictment is significantly less than the standard of proof required for a conviction,” Perry’s lawyer said in statement said.

Shortly before he was shot dead, Garrett Foster was seen on video explaining he brought an AK-47 to deal with the “pussies” who oppose him.

Assault-weapon-wielding #GarrettFoster who was shot in Austin, last night, explaining why he had an AK-47 to deal with "p—ies" who oppose him. #austinprotests pic.twitter.com/3OaZqHoray — Antifa Stats (@antifastats) July 26, 2020

A still frame from footage of the incident appears to show Foster in a posture that looks like he was pointing a weapon at the driver.

Side-by-side video with both angles, you can see Perry come to a complete stop before having to defend himself from the mob and Garrett Foster: