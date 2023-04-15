Terrifying Video Shows Connecticut Man Heroically Trying to Fight Off Four Violent Thugs in Attempted Carjacking

Rocky Hill, Connecticut – Four thugs got more than they bargained for after trying to steal a Connecticut man’s car earlier this week and left empty-handed.

NBC Connecticut reports the violent event occurred Monday just after 7 p.m. on Valley View Drive.

As reported by Fox News, the homeowner’s Ring video surveillance system captured the entire incident and police released the video to the public for help in identifying the perpetrators.

The video begins with a carjacker easily breaking into a red Infiniti. The homeowner suddenly emerges and drags the hoodlum out of the vehicle.

Footage next shows the homeowner and suspect grappling before two more thugs arrive. They eventually pin the homeowner to the ground and start pounding on him.

WATCH:

A final suspect arrives on scene and stares like a clueless idiot while the assault continues. Things are starting to look bleak for the homeowner.

The incident takes sudden turn when a woman inside the house screams she is calling the cops. This causes the suspects to flee the scene.

The video concludes with the suspects piling into a black Mercedes and driving off.

Rocky Hill Police Sgt. Jeffrey Foss-Rugan said the homeowner was fortunate to have escaped without serious injuries considering one of the suspects could have had a weapon.

Thank God that he wasn’t seriously hurt. We’re seeing a lot of these incidents throughout the state and the country that people are intervening, and the suspect may have a weapon.

Lisa (last name withheld), a neighbor of the victim, said her car had previously been broken into several times.

In the past, we’ve had our car broken into in our driveway several times, that is just such a violation.

The Rocky Hill Police Department wants anyone with information on the incident to contact them.