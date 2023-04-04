Tennessee Governor Lee Anounces New Measures for School Safety – Proposes Placing Armed Guard in Every Public Schools

On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN) and state legislators announced new measures aimed at ensuring the safety of Tennessee’s students and faculty both in public and private schools after a transgender maniac went on a school mass shooting spree.

“Today, one week after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Speaker Cameron Sexton and legislative leadership announced additional actions to strengthen safety at public and private schools across Tennessee. These measures include enhanced legislation and funding to place an armed security guard at every Tennessee public school, boost physical school security at public and private schools, and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans,” according to the news release.

“This past week will certainly be remembered as one of the most heartbreaking weeks in our state’s history,” said Gov. Bill Lee during a media conference.

“There is nothing more important than our students safely returning home each day,” said Gov. Lee. “As Tennessee grieves the tragic loss of six precious lives in the Covenant shooting, we are taking additional actions to significantly boost safety measures at every school with highly-trained guards, physical security enhancements and mental health resources. I thank Lieutenant Governor McNally, Speaker Sexton and members of the General Assembly for their partnership as we pursue thoughtful, practical solutions to protect Tennessee students and teachers.”

WVLT.tv reported, “The amended legislation would enact an accountability plan to make sure all exterior school doors are locked. The amended HB322/SB274 would also require private security guards to receive active shooter training before being posted to a school, every school district to establish threat assessment teams and every public and private school to develop annual safety plans that would include an incident command drill.”

Gov. Lee and other legislators have proposed the following amendments to the 2023-2024 budget proposal:

$30 million to expand a statewide homeland security network with 122 agents serving students at both public and private schools

$140 million to establish a School Resource Officer (SRO) grant fund to place a trained, armed security guard at every public school

$20 million for public school security upgrades

$7 million for private school security upgrades

$8 million for additional school-based behavioral health liaisons across the state

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has announced plans to tighten school security in the wake of last week's mass shooting.

“I’m asking the General Assembly to bring forth a number of proposals to look at,” said Gov. Lee. “Any proposal on the table that will accomplish what I think is most important- keeping those that are a danger away from weapons- and protecting Constitutional rights. That is something that can be done, and we should find a way to do that going forward. Whatever that looks like, I’m open to that.”

Gov. Lee wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday morning, “As TN mourns the loss of 6 precious lives, we’re taking bipartisan action: —SROs at every public school —Physical security upgrades —Enhanced mental health support. This is the next step – not the last – as we work together to protect students & teachers.”

On Friday, Governor Bill Lee signed a bill allowing private schools to hire school resource officers through contracts with local law enforcement.