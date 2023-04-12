Target Security Guard Punches Screaming Customer in the Face After She Demanded Reparations and the Store Pay for Her Groceries – Customer Compared Herself to Rosa Parks (VIDEO)

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that they uncovered video footage of a Target security guard slugging a woman in the face after she demanded her $1,000+ grocery bill be paid by the store in reparations and “charged” him.

The incident occurred last October in Blue Ash, Ohio. It started when 37-year-old Karen Ivery confronted a cashier and asked for the manager regarding the groceries and reparations.

A manager’s statement reviewed by the Daily Mail revealed Ivery bullied the manager relentlessly. She first lectured the manager about her “privilege” and claimed she was “owed this.”

The manager calmly explained that Ivery could call the next morning if she wanted a donation. Video footage next shows the racist, deranged customer flipping out and screaming in the manager’s face.

28-year-old security guard Zach Cotter then races to intervene. He tries to calm Ivey down and asks her to leave the store.

Ivery refuses and forces Cotter into the security office. After more words are exchanged, Ivey moves toward him.

In an act of self-defense, Cotter punches Ivery in the face, causing her to fall to the floor.

Watch the whole incident:

Cotter told police that Ivery charged him and that he had the entire incident on video.

I told her she needed to back up or leave. She started charging at me.

I came all the way back into my office, into an enclosed space, and I hit her in the face. I have it all on video.

According to police, Ivey acted entitled and repeated asked an officer on scene “do you know who I am?”

She went on to say she just wanted a conversation on how reparations work. Ivey then claimed this was her Rosa Parks Moment.

I was asking the cashier to ‘reach out to her manager so we could have a larger conversation about how money works, and how provision works, and how it’s been working in our community in a very wrong way. This is my Rosa Parks moment.

The police ultimately determined that Ivery was the aggressor in the incident and arrested her for Menacing and Disorderly Conduct.

She was sentenced to one day in jail and fined $110.

Police noted Ivery was confrontational on scene and refused to explain her deranged actions.