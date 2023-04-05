SWAT Officers on Scene at Trump Tower Chicago After Woman with Rifle Enters Building

There was a large police presence outside of Trump Tower on North Wabash Avenue in Chicago on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a woman entered Trump Tower with a rifle.

There is no active shooter situation.

🚨 #BREAKING: Police and SWAT teams have surrounded Trump Tower in Chicago after a woman entered the building with a rifle. There are reports of this being an active shooter situation, but I cannot yet confirm that. pic.twitter.com/1hr7An6U70 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 5, 2023

According to Chicago Police, SWAT officers responded to a domestic related incident.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.” Chicago police said.

SWAT officers are on-scene in the 400 block of N. Wabash for a domestic-related incident. At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. Media staging is at Grand/Wabash. Updates will be provided when available. — Chicago Police Communications & News Affairs (@CPD_Media) April 5, 2023

Fox 32 reported:

There was a large police presence outside Chicago’s Trump Tower Wednesday afternoon. Live footage shows police tape blocking off a portion of the road nearby beginning around 12 p.m. Sources told the Sun-Times Media Wire that SWAT officers were called after an armed woman walked into the downtown skyscraper during an apparent domestic-related incident, according to a report. Chicago police confirmed there was a “call of service” to the condo-hotel on the Near North Side.

More from Fox 32:

