SWAT Officers on Scene at Trump Tower Chicago After Woman with Rifle Enters Building

There was a large police presence outside of Trump Tower on North Wabash Avenue in Chicago on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a woman entered Trump Tower with a rifle.

There is no active shooter situation.

According to Chicago Police, SWAT officers responded to a domestic related incident.

“At this time, we believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.” Chicago police said.

Fox 32 reported:

Live footage shows police tape blocking off a portion of the road nearby beginning around 12 p.m.

Sources told the Sun-Times Media Wire that SWAT officers were called after an armed woman walked into the downtown skyscraper during an apparent domestic-related incident, according to a report.

Chicago police confirmed there was a “call of service” to the condo-hotel on the Near North Side.

More from Fox 32:

DEVELOPING…

