Such BS. Kamala Harris STARTS SCREAMING with NOSTRILS FLARING while Defending Radical Democrats and Rioters Who Shut Down State Assembly in Tennessee (VIDEO)

There’s something truly wicked about the current Democrat Party.

They are not capable of arguing an issue without lying to the American public. See Barack Obama from our earlier post today.

On Friday Kamala Harris started SCREAMING while defending the three Democrats who brought a bullhorn onto the Assembly floor and shut down the legislature for an hour with a near riot.

This was so staged and practiced. Such BS.

Democrats love insurrections. They love their violence and shock troops. They’re not fooling anyone.

