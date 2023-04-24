Steve Bannon Weighs in on Tucker Carlson Parting with FOX: “With This, I Don’t Know Why Anybody Needs to Watch Anything on the Murdoch Empire” (VIDEO)

News broke less than an hour ago that Tucker Carlson and FOX News have parted ways.

Tucker’s last show was Friday night. Tucker recently spoke about how his days at FOX were likely numbered. He obviously was feeling pressure by the Murdoch team.

Steve Bannon weighed in on the news moments ago. Steve summed it up succinctly, “With this, I don’t know why anybody needs to watch anything on the Murdoch empire.”