Steve Bannon on Fire – Drops a Bomb on The Rupert Murdoch Dynasty (VIDEO)

Steve Bannon dropped a bomb on Tuesday as he opened The War Room.

The former Chief Strategist for President Trump took aim at Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch dynasty for his relationship with China.

Steve Bannon: We see FOX, the TV for stupid people, finally waking up after years of Murdoch not allowing this to be on his network. By the way, Murdoch, who just bailed on … his latest catch, 60-year-old fiance who he dumped because she had two profound and demonstrable evangelical Christian leanings. That’s why he got rid of her after two weeks. He was married at one time to Wendy Deng, a Chinese Communist Party intelligence asset. He was married to her for many, many years. FOX has been quiet on this, but now they woke. They’re awakened.

Rupert’s ex has long been suspected of being a suspected Chinese spy.

Via The War Room.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

