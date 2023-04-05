State-Run Media at Work: ABC Blurs Out “TEXT TRUMP AT 88022” on Podium During Tuesday’s Speech to Block Donations to His Campaign – But They Didn’t Blur the Ad for Joe Biden!

ABC News, a proud member of the State-Run Media was working double-time on Tuesday night to prevent President Trump from collecting donations from his supporters.

ABC News blurred out “TEXT TRUMP AT 88022” on his podium last night during his speech at Mar-a-Lago. They just would not allow Trump to raise money following his arrest by a corrupt Soros-funded DA in New York City.

In contrast, ABC News did not blur out Joe Biden’s donation text during the 2020 campaign.

At one of Joe Biden’s small car rallies in Pennsylvania before election day ABC News allowed Joe Biden to raise money online.

WATCH:

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

