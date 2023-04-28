St. Louis Judge Moves to Hold Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner “Indirect Criminal Contempt” After Her Office Fails to Show Up for Shooting Trial

Judge Michael Noble ruled “indirect criminal contempt of court” on Thursday after St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and her staff skipped another shooting trial earlier this month. The prosecuting attorney did not show up for trial because he was dealing with a knee injury. Assistant Circuit Attorney Chris Desilets did not show up for court this week because he was at a hearing in another courtroom. Desilets has approximately 104 felony cases.

Gardner did not show up for the hearing on Thursday.

KTVI FOX 2 reported:

A judge has ruled for “indirect criminal contempt” proceedings for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner after she didn’t show to a scheduled contempt of court hearing Thursday. Procedures for the “indirect contempt of court” hearing will be scheduled for Tuesday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. Judge Michael Noble said that this next hearing is planned after Gardner failed to show up for two contempt of court hearings. Her deputy, Chris Desilets, has also been requested for the indirect contempt of court. Noble says, Gardner not showing to these hearing, proves sufficient evidence of disdain and disrespect for the judicial process that support a finding of indirect criminal contempt. He adds, “The Circuit Attorney’s Office appears to be a rudderless ship of chaos.” Before the judge’s order, Desilets acknowledged he was handling around 100 active felony cases. Noble said “such a caseload [could] create countless irreconcilable conflicts” and Gardner didn’t attempt to make any “reasonable efforts to prevent the resulting chaos.” Thursday was the second time in a week that Gardner faced the prospect of being held in contempt of court.

In February the Missouri Supreme Court appointed Judge John P. Torbitzky of the Eastern District of Missouri Court of Appeals to adjudicate the legal action by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove St. Louis circuit attorney Kim Gardner from her elected position as St. Louis Circuit Attorney. The Soros-funded Circuit Attorney refuses to perform the duties of her position. The homicide rate and car thefts in St. Louis rival the numbers from any major city in a third-world country. Gardner refuses to prosecute criminals and releases dangerous criminals on the street. And at the same time, she throws out court cases because she says the police are racist.

The final straw was last weekend when repeat offender, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, who had been out on bail after violating his bond multiple times, struck teenager Janae Edmondson in a car crash. The young teen volleyball sensation lost both of her legs as she was walking from a volleyball tournament with her parents in downtown St. Louis. Janee had a scholarship to play volleyball in college. Daniel Riley had violated his bond over 100 times and yet was still roaming the streets of St. Louis.

Kim Gardner is a danger for society.