Soviet Born Rebekah Koffler Says “I’m Terrified” the “American Bolsheviks” Are “Trying to Destabilize America” and Put President Trump Behind Bars

Rebekah Koffler, who grew up in Soviet Russia doesn’t recognize this country. Communist actors are destroying the country under the Biden regime and the country is in real danger.

Rebekah Koffler shares that President Trump established a reputation that he was not to be messed with by Putin while at the same time dealing with corrupt “Bolsheviks’ at home. President Trump is the only person that Putin fears.

Having spent my intelligence career studying Russian war-fighting doctrine and Putin’s mindset, I am confident Trump is the one U.S. leader Putin fears. He has already established a reputation with Putin that he is not to be messed with and won’t shy away from a “mano-a-mano” battle with the Kremlin’s assassin. Despite the false narrative spread by the U.S. spy agencies and media, Trump was no friend of Putin’s. The 45th president is the only U.S. commander-in-chief during whose presidency Putin didn’t invade any country. Here are five reasons why the cold-blooded “former” KGB operative feared the brash real-estate mogul from New York.

Koffler joined Steve Bannon last week where she shared her fears about what is going on in America today:

I’m terrified Steve. I’m and immigrant from Soviet Russia as you know. I lived under the totalitarian regime and now I do not recognize our country. Basically whoever is driving this termoil, they’re trying to destabalize America and they’re trying to kick out President Trump out of the 2024 campaign. This is exactly what Putin does. This is classic Putin’s playbook…

Koffler shared the same at FOX News

Rebekah Koffler is a Strategic Military Intelligence Analyst, freelance writer, and the author of “Putin’s Playbook.” She served as a senior official in the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and worked with the CIA’s National Clandestine Service.