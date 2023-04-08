Southern California Ports Close Due to Labor Shortage Amid Union Contract Negotiations, Disrupting Global Supply Chain

Los Angeles and Long Beach ports closed for the second day in a row on Friday due to a labor shortage.

40% of the nation’s foreign goods arrive to the United States to these two ports in Southern California.

Union workers at both ports are currently in talks for a new contract.

The ILWU Local 13 claimed workers who observe religious holidays took Friday off.

“On Friday, April 7, 2023, union members who observe religious holidays took the opportunity to celebrate with their families,” read a statement from ILWU. “Cargo operations are ongoing as longshore workers at the Ports remain on the job.”

However, port officials claim the union workers didn’t show up to work in an effort to put pressure on contract discussions, ABC 7 reported.

ABC 7 reported:

Trade experts say some shippers have already started diverting cargo traffic away from the two ports. "A lot of the cargo has been shifted away from the West Coast ports, into the middle of our country and the East Coast," said Nick Vyas, executive director of the Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute at the University of Southern California. "So we have a seen a significant drop in volume at our West Coast ports, which is not a good sign."

