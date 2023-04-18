Soros-Funded St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner’s Team No-Shows Murder Trial Allowing Murderer to Go Free

There’s something very, very wrong with this individual who’s allowed to destroy the rule of law in St. Louis. Why is she allowed to carry on?

Yesterday, in a murder case in St. Louis, Kim Gartner’s prosecutors never showed up. As a result, the killer was allowed to walk free.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner could be held in contempt of court after a prosecutor in her office no-showed a murder trial Monday morning. Judge Scott Millikan sent a notice to Gardner’s office asking her to appear before him on the morning of April 24 “to show cause why you should not be adjudged in contempt of this court.” If Gardner fails to appear or show cause, then Judge Millikan could levy a fine against the city’s chief prosecutor, put her in jail, or both. An assistant circuit attorney was supposed to appear for the trial of Jonathon Jones, who was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the Sept. 6, 2021, shooting death of Brandon Scott near the Gateway Arch. Jones and his public defender, attorney Cecilia Appleberry, were in court at 9 a.m. Monday for the scheduled start of a jury trial. When no one from the circuit attorney’s office appeared, Appleberry filed a motion to dismiss the case outright. The trial has delayed a week while Judge Millikan requests an audience with Gardner. This latest blemish on Gardner’s public image comes just days after a prosecutor in her office abruptly resigned. Natalia Ogurkiewicz was the prosecutor in the Daniel Riley case. He’s the man accused in the tragic crash which caused Janae Edmondson to lose both her legs.

Recently Gardner’s team didn’t show up in court to enforce the law again. The repeat offender went on to hit a Tennessee volleyball player walking in St. Louis City last week — and the young girl lost her legs after she was pinned to another car.

Gardner recently allowed another killer out on bond in the city. A different judge sanctioned Gardner for withholding evidence in a double-murder case and allowing that killer to go free.

When it came to removing Governor Grietens from office both Democrats and Republican elites were ok with Gardner’s acts. This was because the elites in the Missouri GOP and the Democrats wanted Greitens gone. These politicians were ok with Gardner’s actions as long as they were politically advantageous. But these actions continued and now a young woman lost her legs and murderers have been set free.

Gardner is the fox in the hen house. She needs to be removed from office and held accountable for her actions.