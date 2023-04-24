Soft-on-Crime NYC Judge Who Released a Child Killer Without Bail Removed from Criminal Cases

Soft-on-crime Bronx judge who has drawn criticism for releasing an accused child killer back onto the street will be removed from criminal cases and transferred to civil court starting today, April 24, sources told the New York Post.

Supreme Court Judge Naita Semaj is being removed from her position amid an ongoing judicial investigation by the Commission on Judicial Conduct into allegations of abusive and unprofessional behavior in the courtroom and the public outrage that followed her decision to release murderer Tyresse Minter without bail.

Semaj transfer was applauded by the mother of the 15-year-old murder victim Corde Scott.

“I’m glad to hear that Judge Naita Semaj will no longer be hearing criminal cases,” the grieving mom, Karen Glenn, told The Post on Friday. “I believe in the justice system, and now families and victims can be treated with dignity.”

“This is not the first time she’s done bad things, like in my son’s case,” Glenn added.

Law enforcement has also criticized Semaj when she dropped charges against 16-year-old Camrin Williams, a New York City rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer Kaseem Pennant, 27, in the leg in January 2022.

Camrin Williams, known as C Blu in the rap world, walked free from jail in January just days after shooting a New York City police officer.

