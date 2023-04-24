Soft-on-Crime NYC Judge Who Released a Child Killer Without Bail Removed from Criminal Cases

Soft-on-crime Bronx judge who has drawn criticism for releasing an accused child killer back onto the street will be removed from criminal cases and transferred to civil court starting today, April 24, sources told the New York Post.
Supreme Court Judge Naita Semaj is being removed from her position amid an ongoing judicial investigation by the Commission on Judicial Conduct into allegations of abusive and unprofessional behavior in the courtroom and the public outrage that followed her decision to release murderer Tyresse Minter without bail.
Semaj transfer was applauded by the mother of the 15-year-old murder victim Corde Scott.
“I’m glad to hear that Judge Naita Semaj will no longer be hearing criminal cases,” the grieving mom, Karen Glenn, told The Post on Friday. “I believe in the justice system, and now families and victims can be treated with dignity.”
“This is not the first time she’s done bad things, like in my son’s case,” Glenn added.
Law enforcement has also criticized Semaj when she dropped charges against 16-year-old Camrin Williams, a New York City rapper accused of shooting NYPD officer Kaseem Pennant, 27, in the leg in January 2022.
Camrin Williams, known as C Blu in the rap world, walked free from jail in January just days after shooting a New York City police officer.
Washington Examiner reported:
Despite the inquiry and increasing criticism, the Bronx judge sought a promotion. She had applied to become the presiding justice on the Appellate Division, First Department, one of the most prestigious positions in the New York court system, according to the outlet. Occupants of the position oversee all disputed criminal and civil cases in the Bronx.
Sources told the New York Post that she was due to be interviewed for the job on Friday at 10:30 a.m., but she didn’t show up for it. The same day, sources informed the outlet that she was instead being demoted and transferred off of all criminal cases.
Public outcry over Semaj’s behavior reached a boiling point in early April. The judge released Tyresse Minter, the stepfather of Corde Scott, 15. Minter was accused of strangling Scott to death and was released without bail. The child’s mother, Karen Glenn, led the outcry. Glenn celebrated the news that Semaj would be taken off all criminal cases.