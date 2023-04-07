“Shroud of Turin” in Turin, Italy Is Believed to Be Linen Cloth Jesus Was Wrapped In After His Crucifixion – It’s Remembered Annually on Good Friday

The Shroud of Turin lies in Turin, Italy. It is believed to be the linen cloth that was wrapped around Jesus’s body when he was laid in the tomb.

The Shroud of Turin lies in Italy. It is believed to be the linen cloth that Jesus was wrapped in after he died and was buried.

The Shroud of Turin is a linen cloth that features the negative image of a scourged and crucified man. It has been venerated as the death shroud of Christ since the 15th century, but the Church has not officially confirmed nor denied its authenticity.

The Shroud website starts with this:

The Shroud of Turin is a centuries old linen cloth that bears the image of a crucified man. A man that millions believe to be Jesus of Nazareth. Is it really the cloth that wrapped his crucified body, or is it simply a medieval forgery, a hoax perpetrated by some clever artist? Modern science has completed hundreds of thousands of hours of detailed study and intense research on the Shroud. It is, in fact, the single most studied artifact in human history, and we know more about it today than we ever have before. And yet, the controversy still rages.

This holy relic gains attention throughout the year but especially on Good Friday. This is the day that the church remembers the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Christians believe that Jesus died and then rose from the dead according to scriptures and prophesies from the Old Testament. Jesus rose from the dead on Easter Sunday and later was risen into heaven.

The below video describes the shroud of Turin and the work done over the ages to validate its authenticity. It unveils some startling findings.

The picture on the shroud is like that of a photographic negative. Some experts believe that this picture emanated from Jesus when he rose from the dead with a great burst of light. The story behind the shroud and the work to validate its authenticity is fascinating.