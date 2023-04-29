Developing: Shooting at Home in Southeast Texas Leaves 5 Dead -Gunman on the Loose

In a small town in Southeast Texas near Houston, five people were killed in a home late Friday night by a suspect armed with AR-15 style rifle, according to officials from San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Police are asking locals to stay inside and clear of the crime scene until the investigation concludes.

According to the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office:

San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are currently investigating a mass shooter incident in the 100 block of Walters Road in the Trails End area of Cleveland.

Night shift patrol deputies were dispatched to a residence in reference to an harassment complaint. While enroute, the communications center received multiple 911 calls of an active shooter incident at the dispatch location. Multiple deputies arrived at the residence and located multiple victims deceased in a resident and several others in critical condition from multiple gunshot wounds. Allegiance Mobile Health arrived and requested an air medical helicopter to fly a pediatric patient to a local trauma center. Montgomery County SWAT arrived to assist and cleared several properties adjacent to the crime scene and determined that the shooter had fled the county. At this time, there are 4 people confirmed deceased inside of the residence. It was reported that the 8 year old child was pronounced deceased at the hospital. There were 3 other patients transported to the hospital. Their status is not known at this time. There were 2 additional people inside the residence that were evaluated on scene and released. The identities of the persons involved are not being released at this time pending notification of the next of kin. This is still a very fluid scene and an active investigation. The Texas Rangers are currently on scene aiding with the investigation. Judge Wells has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and assigned a $5 million dollar bond.

More information will be released as details become available. Please avoid the area, as there is still a heavy police presence.

ABC News reports “The suspect is a Mexican male armed with an AR-15 style rifle and is intoxicated, authorities say. They are looking for a Hispanic male who is approximately 5’8” tall who was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black shirt and work boots and is described as having short black hair. ‘The Mexican male subject, he has been known to shoot his 223 out in his front yard, which is evident by the shell casings that are laying in the front yard,’ said the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.”

Developing…..