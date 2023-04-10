Sgt. Daniel Perry’s Sentencing Scheduled for Tuesday Morning as Texas Gov Abbott Requests Pardon



Sgt Daniel Perry

Sgt. Daniel Perry’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday morning as Texas Governor Abbott vows to request a pardon from the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Perry is facing 5 to 99 years in prison for shooting a BLM-Antifa protester in self defense.

JUST IN: Daniel Perry’s sentencing will take place Tuesday at 9:15 am. On Friday, a jury found him guilty of murder for killing Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster. He faces 5 to 99 years in prison. @fox7austin — Amanda Ruiz (@AmandaRuizFOX7) April 10, 2023

Sgt. Daniel Perry was found guilty of murder on Friday after Soros-backed District Attorney Jose Garza sought murder charges for an act of self defense during the 2020 George Floyd riots.

Texas AG Ken Paxton slammed the Soros prosecutor after Governor Abbott refused appear on Tucker Carlson’s show to speak on the case.

Sgt. Daniel Perry, an army soldier who shot and killed an armed BLM-Antifa protester in Austin in July 2020 was indicted on a murder charge in 2021.

Perry’s lawyer, Clint Broden, argued his client, who was driving Uber when rioters mobbed his car, was acting in self-defense after the BLM activist, Garrett Foster pointed a gun at him.

“It is important to note that the standard of proof required for an indictment is significantly less than the standard of proof required for a conviction,” Perry’s lawyer said in statement said.

Shortly before he was shot dead, Garrett Foster was seen on video explaining he brought an AK-47 to deal with the “pussies” who oppose him.

WATCH:

Assault-weapon-wielding #GarrettFoster who was shot in Austin, last night, explaining why he had an AK-47 to deal with "p—ies" who oppose him. #austinprotests pic.twitter.com/3OaZqHoray — Antifa Stats (@antifastats) July 26, 2020

A still frame from footage of the incident appears to show Foster in a posture that looks like he was pointing a weapon at the driver.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday said he is working swiftly as the state law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry.

“Texas has one of the strongest “Stand Your Ground” laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury of a progressive District Attorney,” Abbott said.

I am working as swiftly as Texas law allows regarding the pardon of Sgt. Perry. pic.twitter.com/HydwdzneMU — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 8, 2023

Abbott’s pardon authority is limited to only act on a recommendation by the Board of Pardons and Paroles.

It is unclear how long this process will take.

““The board will be commencing that investigation immediately” and will report to the governor with recommendations when it’s done, board spokesperson Rachel Alderete said Monday. The board didn’t immediately say how long the inquiry could take or whether an appeal process is required ahead of a recommendation.” CNN reported.