Senators introduce bill to create digital identity for all Americans

U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, an independent of Arizona, and Cynthia Lummis, Republican of Wyoming, have introduced Senate Bill 884, also known as “the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2023.”

The bill was introduced March 21 and ordered to proceed out of committee on March 29 without amendments and with a favorable recommendation.

The bill’s text states:

“The lack of an easy, affordable, reliable, and secure way for organizations, businesses, and government agencies to identify whether an individual is who they claim to be online creates an attack vector that is widely exploited by adversaries in cyberspace and precludes many high-value transactions from being available online. Incidents of identity theft and identity fraud continue to rise in the United States, where more than 293,000,000 people were impacted by data breaches in 2021.”

The bill calls for the formation of a public-private partnership to bring this digital ID system into being.

“The public and private sectors should collaborate to deliver solutions that promote confidence, privacy, choice, equity, accessibility, and innovation. The private sector drives much of the innovation around digital identity in the United States and has an important role to play in delivering digital identity solutions.”

The bill references the bipartisan Commission on Enhancing National Cybersecurity, which has called for the federal government to “create an interagency task force directed to find secure, user-friendly, privacy-centric ways in which agencies can serve as 1 authoritative source to validate identity attributes in the broader identity market. This action would enable Government agencies and the private sector to drive significant risk out of new account openings and other high-risk, high-value online services, and it would help all citizens more easily and securely engage in transactions online.”

The above section of the bill is extremely vague and left wide open for bureaucrats and technocrats to require a digital ID to perform any function considered “high-risk, high-value online services,” up to and including logging onto the internet.

Globalists with ties to the United Nations and World Economic Forum have for several years advocated a digital ID requirement as a way of removing so-called “disinformation” from the internet. Once everyone has a digital ID, it becomes easy to restrict everyday human movement and activity based on one’s social credit score, like in China, which Klaus Schwab has stated is the model for many other nations. If your score dips below a certain point, you are now a “high risk” individual, and your digital ID would simply be flagged. The government, working in collusion with Big Tech in their ongoing public-private partnership, simply block you from logging onto the internet. You can no longer have a bank account, get a driver’s license, receive healthcare, obtain a passport, or any of those other “high risk” privileges.

We have already seen how the government worked hand in glove with Big Tech and corporate America to silence dissidents on vaccines, vaccine passports, masking and lockdowns during the pandemic. In Canada, the government worked with banks to freeze the bank accounts of protesting truckers. The whole Covid experience was a dry run for the coming mark of the beast system where you won’t be able to buy or sell without proof of submission to the beast system. Digital IDs, in tandem with the coming digital money, will be weaponized into a global enforcement system the likes of which the world has never seen.

These intrusive, invasive attempts to digitize humanity and reduce us to a QR code always come with the same sweet-sounding selling points. It will make our lives easier, more convenient, more safe and secure. We will even have more “privacy” Senator Sinema assures us!

Sinema, it’s important to note, was present at the 2022 Bilderberg meeting and at the 2023 World Economic Forum meeting at Davos. She’s quickly becoming one of the darlings of the global technocracy movement, said Patrick Wood, editor in chief of Technocracy.news and a resident of Arizona.

“She is emerging as one of the most dangerous women in America,” Wood told me.

The head of the proposed new task force charged with creating the digital ID, according to Senate Bill 884, would be appointed by the president.

The Senate bill states that the task force will “establish and coordinate a government-wide effort to develop secure methods […] to improve access and enhance security between physical and digital identity credentials, particularly by promoting the development of digital versions of existing physical identity credentials, including driver’s licenses, e-Passports, social security credentials, and birth certificates.”

This is right in line with globalist World Economic Forum kingpin Klaus Schwab’s pronouncement in his book, COVID-19: The Great Reset, that the human existence is evolving to the point where there will be “a fusion of our physical, digital and biological identities.”

And our politicians, both liberal and conservative, will be on board with this. It’s the “innovative” thing to do, and after all, and they’re just trying to protect us, right?

When first introduced in 2022, Arizona Senator Sinema said, “We’re supporting innovation and enhancing privacy by improving digital verification to combat identity theft, fraud, and cybercrime.”

It sounds so good!

Senator Lummis added:

“Technology has the potential to dramatically improve the security and privacy of identity credentials, and enable easier access to the financial system. It doesn’t make sense that Americans have to constantly overshare sensitive identity information with government agencies and businesses, which are honeypots all too often targeted by hackers and identity thieves. I’m proud to work with my friend and colleague Sen. Sinema to introduce the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2022 to work toward digital identity standards that protect our privacy and give Americans more control over their identity.”

Other senators have also called for the creation of a national digital ID system.

Winepress News reported that Congressman Barry Loudermilk, a conservative Georgia Republican, said in 2021 while pushing for similar legislation:

“COVID-19 changed a lot of the way Americans live, work, and provide for our families, and we have become even more reliant on digital commerce platforms. But with more Americans adapting to a ‘new normal’ in the way we go about purchasing life necessities, this also means more Americans’ personally identifiable information [PII] is at risk of being stolen.”

If this bill passes, you can bet Biden will sign it. Such a bill would require, no matter how gradually, the system’s obedient subjects to show their digital papers in order to perform ever more functions in society until they end up as digitally marked slaves to their elitist masters. They will have handed over ownership of their very identity to the beast system.

Never comply. Never submit. Stay awake. Stay free.

