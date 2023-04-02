Senator Josh Hawley Calls for Nashville Shooting to be Investigated as a Hate Crime (VIDEO)

Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri is calling for the shooting in Nashville to be investigated as a hate crime.

Had the victims been trans and the shooter a Christian, there is no doubt that the Biden Department of Justice would have already classified it as a hate crime.

It’s just another reminder of the twisted way the Biden DOJ carries out justice based on identity.

NBC News reports:

Sen. Hawley calls for Nashville shooting to be investigated as a hate crime Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Tuesday called on federal law enforcement agencies to investigate the shooting at The Covenant School as a religious hate crime. On Monday, a shooter opened fire at the Covenant School in Nashville, killing six people, including three children. The school was founded in 2001 as a ministry of the Covenant Presbyterian Church, which shares the same address. Hawley cited law enforcement reports that the shooting was “targeted” against the Christian school, which police believe the shooter attended. “It is commonplace to call such horrors ‘senseless violence,’” Hawley wrote in a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “But properly speaking, that is false. Police report that the attack here was ‘targeted’ — targeted, that is, against Christians.” Attorney General Merrick Garland was also pressed about on the shooting’s designation when he testified Tuesday afternoon before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee as part of a budget hearing.

See the video below:

Josh Hawley: "This murderous rampage was a horrific crime, but more specifically it was a hate crime. A crime, that according to Nashville police, specifically targeted the members of this Christian community." pic.twitter.com/lxbiF0TGvq — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 28, 2023

Hawley is right about this.

God forbid the Left acknowledge the Nashville massacre for what it is. A hate crime. Against Christians https://t.co/RSRA79Gpiu — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) March 31, 2023

If the roles were reversed, this wouldn’t even be a question.