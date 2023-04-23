Sen. Rand Paul on Fauci: ‘Fauci Deserves Culpability, and History is Going to Judge Him Very Poorly’ (VIDEO)

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) joined Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” to discuss the arrogant and misguided Dr. Fauci and the COVID-19 origin.

Sen. Paul believed Fauci should be held accountable for his role in funding the COVID-19 research.

Sen. Paul has warned that Fauci’s refusal to admit crucial facts about the pandemic and the virus’s origins could get him in grave danger.

“Starting back with Anthony Fauci, he said it was not a lab leak because the United States funded the lab in part. And so are we responsible for the death of, what, 6 million people around the world?” host Steve Doocy asked Sen. Paul. “Fauci says no because we had nothing to do with that.”

“Yeah, I think Fauci deserves culpability and history is going to judge him very poorly because he made the judgment to fund this research,” Paul said. “It’s dangerous research. He doesn’t want to call it gain-of-function, but most other scientists do call it gain-of-function, in Wuhan, in an opaque totalitarian country. And in the end, there was a leak from the lab and millions of people died worldwide.”

“And this didn’t happen sort of accidentally. The leak may have been an accident, but the funding wasn’t accidental. Tony Fauci actually went around the system,” Sen. Paul added.

“So the thing is, yes, he does bear responsibility for maybe one of the worst judgment errors in the history of modern medicine or modern public health to fund this dangerous research,” he concluded.

Recall, Sen. Rand Paul had previously threatened Fauci with criminal charges for lying under oath during the hearing.

SENATOR RAND PAUL: It’s a felony punishable by five years in jail. We’ve referred it to the Department of Justice. I don’t think Biden’s Department of Justice will do anything with it but yes, it is very dangerous to have public officials who we need to have trust in coming and lying to us, but he has lied dozens of times. Usually, he tells us that it’s for our own good but yes, he has dissembled, he has obfuscated—there’s other nicer words—but he has definitely lied to the American public and he should be held responsible but not just that. The judgment that we should continue to fund this lab and—that the virus in all likelihood came from the lab.