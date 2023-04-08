SECOND BATCH of Classified Documents Detailing US Ukraine War Secrets Is Leaked Online

Secret details of US analysis of Ukraine War, China, terrorism and the Middle East.

The documents contain information on Ukrainian losses in the war and an alleged upcoming assault by Ukraine and its allies into Russian controlled eastern Ukraine.

The Western mainstream media called the leaks a “suspected Russian plot.”

The first documents appeared on 4Chan and Discord.

The disclosures come as Ukraine readies its spring offensive. Kyiv must be wondering now to what extent its plans have been compromised. Zelensky has already ordered new measures to curtail leaks. — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) April 7, 2023

The Daily Mail reported:

A second batch of classified documents detailing the United States’ analyses of global hotspots has been leaked online in a suspected Russian plot. More than 100 documents are feared to have been obtained in what a senior intelligence called ‘a nightmare for the Five Eyes,’ – a reference to the intelligence sharing agreement between the United States, Britain, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. The documents cover the war in Ukraine, China, terrorism and the Middle East. The Pentagon confirmed the leak, but said that some of the documents – as with the earlier reported leak – had been doctored to downplay the strength of U.S. allies. The first tranche of documents appeared to have been posted in early March on the social media platform Discord, according to Aric Toler, an analyst at Bellingcat, the Dutch investigative site. Friday’s documents were published on the controversial message board 4Chan, and subsequently spread on Twitter.

Russia Today reported on the leaked documents.

The state-run media outlet says the “secret plan” does not add up.