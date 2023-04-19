Seattle Mayor Wants to Solve Drug Crisis by Giving Homeless Addicts ‘Gift Cards’ for Treatment Services

Homelessness and drug addiction are a growing problem in cities all over the country, but perhaps most visibly in the northwest, where progressive leaders have allowed the problem to flourish.

In Seattle, the Democrat mayor is proposing to give homeless drug addicts ‘gift cards’ they can use to access treatment services.

This is what passes for solution policy in blue America.

The Post Millennial reports:

Mayor of Seattle wants to solve drug crisis with gift cards Seattle Democratic Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled his fentanyl and downtown activation plan on Monday to combat the massive drug crisis plaguing the city and even included a pilot research program to offer gift cards to encourage drug addicts to accept treatment services. 589 people died due to overdoses in Seattle in 2022, the majority attributed to fentanyl and meth, according to city data. 708 people in King County died from fentanyl in 2022, an average of 1.94 a day. As of March 15, 172 people in King County have already died of an overdose involving fentanyl, an average of 2.32 a day… Seattle residents and business owners have said the drug crisis on the streets is scaring people and businesses away from the downtown core. Addicts regularly refuse to accept offers of shelter or services so Harrell’s plan also includes providing low-dollar gift cards to incentivize addicts to get treatment. The plan also called for creating more resources for people dealing with addiction such as a “contingency management” program to keep overdose survivors clean and increase access to overdose prevention medication like Narcan, which is being distributed through new methods including vending machines in King County.

It’s amazing that this is an American city.

DOWNTOWN DISASTER: On Saturday, addicts were using meth and fentanyl in front of children and tourists. One young man even overdosed! Seattle Police(@SeattlePD) officers had some on hand and saved his life. #Seattle pic.twitter.com/txgvFTCLnT — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) April 17, 2023

Gift cards are not going to solve this problem.

It’s completely out of control.