School Board Trustee to Idaho Governor Little ‘When You Die…I’m Pissing on Your Grave’ Over Trans Law Support

Idaho school board trustee Shiva Rajbhandari is facing backlash after a profane attack on social media against Idaho Governor Brad Little for Little’s signing of a law restricting gender-affirming care for minors.

Rajbhandari, a progressive activist, is an 18 year old Boise High School student.

The New York Post reports:

In his signing statement, Little noted how lawmakers need to “take great caution whenever we consider allowing the government to interfere with loving parents and their decisions about what is best for their children.” However, “in signing this bill, I recognize our society plays a role in protecting minors from surgeries or treatments that can irreversibly damage their healthy bodies,” the governor wrote. Little’s spokesperson Madison Hardy said the office had received nearly 20,000 messages from supporters of the legislation by late Tuesday — as well as more than 11,500 from people urging him to veto it. “This bill is about protecting children,” said Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug, who crafted the legislation with the Idaho Family Policy Center, a Christian lobbying group.

In response to Little’s support of the bill, Rajbhandari tweeted, “F**k you @GovernorLittle. I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you’ve unleashed on Idaho’s children and families today.”

“When you do die though, I’m pissing on your grave.”

Fuck you @GovernorLittle. I pray you live a long life so you can bear witness to the pain you’ve unleashed on Idaho’s children and families today. When you do die though, I’m pissing on your grave. https://t.co/PidahMK6fC — Shiva Rajbhandari (@_Shiva_R) April 5, 2023

This law is unconstitutional. When government begins to intrude on the inalienable rights of the people, it forfeits any form of legitimacy. It is not just our right but our duty to stand up to tyranny. We will never EVER stop fighting for our trans and non-binary youth. 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 — Shiva Rajbhandari (@_Shiva_R) April 5, 2023

Following the backlash, an unrepentant Rajbhandari shared: