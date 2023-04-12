San Francisco Woman Gives Birth On Dirty Sidewalk (Video)

A recent video has gone viral on Twitter shows a woman giving birth on a dirty San Francisco sidewalk.

In the video, the woman is shown partially clothed while her newly born baby lies on the sidewalk.

Several bystanders were seen on the video and one, in particular, filmed the woman up close.

The journalist who uploaded the video to Twitter claimed the mother was smoking crack all day before she gave birth to the baby.

WARNING, THE VIDEO BELOW IS GRAPHIC:

NEWS & Education ONLY

⚠️

Don’t Do Drugs. The reality of drug use is tough and these images are strong, but necessary to show how destructive narcotics are to society. San Francisco, California.— (@ppv_tahoe) Woman gives birth on the street after smoking crack all afternoon… pic.twitter.com/n6kbivg0uX — PPV-TAHOE – News Journalist (@ppv_tahoe) April 9, 2023

The San Francisco Standard reported the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed a birth occurred on a sidewalk last Thursday.

The Fire Department could not confirm whether the woman on Thursday is the same woman in the video due to privacy laws.

Per The San Francisco Standard:

A woman gave birth to a child in “public view” in San Francisco on Thursday, according to the fire department. “The public view is an area viewable by the public like a sidewalk,” a spokesperson said in a statement Sunday. Both the mother and infant were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said. The department declined to confirm the location or time or the incident, or provide further details, citing privacy laws.

Woman gives birth on sidewalk in broad daylight as onlookers watch https://t.co/p2DoafxXk7 pic.twitter.com/PXgwbnydWp — New York Post (@nypost) April 11, 2023