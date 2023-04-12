San Francisco Woman Gives Birth On Dirty Sidewalk (Video)

A recent video has gone viral on Twitter shows a woman giving birth on a dirty San Francisco sidewalk.

In the video, the woman is shown partially clothed while her newly born baby lies on the sidewalk.

Several bystanders were seen on the video and one, in particular, filmed the woman up close.

The journalist who uploaded the video to Twitter claimed the mother was smoking crack all day before she gave birth to the baby.

WARNING, THE VIDEO BELOW IS GRAPHIC:

The San Francisco Standard reported the San Francisco Fire Department  confirmed a birth occurred on a sidewalk last Thursday.

The Fire Department could not confirm whether the woman on Thursday is the same woman in the video due to privacy laws.

Per The San Francisco Standard:

A woman gave birth to a child in “public view” in San Francisco on Thursday, according to the fire department. “The public view is an area viewable by the public like a sidewalk,” a spokesperson said in a statement Sunday.

Both the mother and infant were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.
The department declined to confirm the location or time or the incident, or provide further details, citing privacy laws.

Last year a homeless woman had a still birth inside of a porta-potty that was located inside of a San Francisco government funded homeless encampment.
