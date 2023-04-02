San Antonio Man Uses Apple AirTag to Track Down Thief Who Stole His Truck, Then Fatally Shoots Him

Don’t mess with Texans.

A San Antonio man took matters into his own hands and used an Apple AirTag to track and kill the suspect who stole his truck on Wednesday.

According to police, the thief had no idea the truck he just stole was marked with an Apple AirTag.

The owner of the truck located the stolen vehicle 20 miles from his north San Antonio home and confronted the thief.

According to police, the suspect likely pulled out a firearm during the confrontation before being fatally shot by the truck owner.

An investigation is currently underway to determine whether the owner of the truck will be charged.

“If you are to get your vehicle stolen, please do not take matters into your own hands like this,” Officer Nick Soliz pleaded. “It’s never safe as you can see by this incident.”

KHOU 11 reported:

