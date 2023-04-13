Russian Duma Report: Thousands of Ukrainians Used as Guinea Pigs for US Bioweapons Research, at Least 20 Died

The Russian Parliament investigation into the activities of US biolaboratories in Ukraine claims that at least 4000 Ukrainians were used as guinea pigs for US bioweapons experiments, of which at least 20 died, reports Edvard Chesnokov in Komsomolskaya Pravda.

“At least 4,000 Ukrainians, mostly military personnel, became experimental guinea pigs as part of American research into dangerous pathogens. In the Kharkiv biolaboratory alone, about 20 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died during “experiments”, and about 200 were hospitalized, including because the U.S. tested unlicensed pharmaceuticals on them”, Chesnokov writes.

One of the goals was to create viruses by means of “directed evolution” and study how the local inhabitants react to certain pathogens, Chesnokov claims.

“Directed evolution” is a codename for “gain of function” bioweapons research, as Pfizer executive Jordon Trishton Walker revealed on hidden camera to Project Veritas in a video released in January.

“With the assistance of the Kiev regime, the USA created about 50 biolaboratories in Ukraine, where illegal experiments were conducted on the residents of Ukraine”, according to Duma deputy Irina Yarovaya, a member of the biolab investigative committee, who called the bioreaserch program “a new Manhattan Project”

US bioresearch activity began in Ukraine immediately after 1991 with the Nunn-Lugar programme run by the Pentagon’s Defence Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), according to Yarovaya. “The U.S. Embassy in Kiev actually worked as a Pentagon outpost, sending biological samples, including viruses and pathogens, by diplomatic mail both ways, to hide the truth from the rest of the world.” Yarovaya called it “a monstrous abuse of diplomatic channels.”

In 2005, then Senator Barack Obama visited former Soviet biological and chemical facilities in Ukraine, and “established the US Deep State roots in Ukraine to “counter bioweapons”, according to blogger WarClandestine. After 2005, DTRA contractor Black & Veatch built and upgraded 8 biolabs in Ukraine, including a biolab in Odessa for the study of “pathogens that can be used in bioterrorism attacks.”

Yarovaya noted that on the eve of the Maidan 2014, the Ukrainian Parliament Verkhovna Rada was considering banning foreign laboratories in Ukraine. The bill was shelved after the US-sponsored coup, which was backed by current Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, current National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and then-Vice-President Joe Biden., as Nuland stated in a leaked phone call 2014.

After Vice-President Joe Biden became point man for Ukraine for the Obama administration in Spring of 2014, Hunter Biden’s company Rosemont Seneca Technology Partners invested at least 500.000 $ in San Francisco-based US bioresearch firm Metabiota, as e-mails on the Hunter Biden laptop show.

Metabiota then received a $23.9 million contract to run biolabs in Ukraine for the Pentagon and the CIA. Metabiota partnered with Peter Daszak’s EcoHealth Alliance on the PREDICT program, which was initiated in 2009 to “strengthen global capacity for detection and discovery of viruses with pandemic potential that can move between animals and people” its website states, including “coronaviruses, the family to which SARS and MERS belong.” Critics like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. charge that this “preventative” research is merely a US government cover for banned bioweapons research.

The PREDICT project is part of USAID’s Emerging Pandemic Threats program and was led by the UC Davis One Health Institute, its website states.

In his book “The Truth about Wuhan”, Former EcoHealth Alliance vice-president Andrew Huff charges that EcoHealth Alliance developed the SARS-CoV2 virus “during my employment (from 2014 to 2016),” as part of the PREDICT program, which Huff worked on. EcoHealth boss Peter Daszak acknowledged working for the CIA, which invested in EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota via CIA venture capital firm In-Q-Tel, Huff claims.

Huff also saw evidence of “the apparent testing of experimental drugs, therapeutics and vaccines on members of the Ukrainian military and local population”, he writes.

“By 2022, Ukraine planned to deploy a comprehensive biological intelligence system on behalf of the United States”, Russian deputy Irina Yarovaya charges, citing “possible ‘biological aggression’ of the West” as one of the reasons for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 207-page Russian Duma biolab report will now be sent to the Kremlin for approval, and then will be published for general study.

Timeline of US Bioresearch in Ukraine according to Russian Foreign Ministry

The US biolab documents seized by Russia March 2022

