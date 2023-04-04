Ronna McDaniel Releases WEAK Statement as Trump Placed UNDER ARREST Ahead of Arraignment

RNC Chairwoman Ronna “Romney” McDaniel issued a weak statement as Trump arrived to court for his arraignment on Tuesday.

Trump arrived to the courthouse and waved to supporters.

Trump is under arrest ahead of his arraignment although he will not be placed in handcuffs and no mugshot will be taken.

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump said on Tuesday as he headed to the courthouse.

A radical Soros DA targeted Trump in an effort to derail his 2024 White House bid and eliminate Joe Biden’s political opponent.

Meanwhile Ronna McDaniel won’t even say Trump’s name.

“We are learning that the greatest crime in Biden’s America is to be a Republican.” Ronna McDaniel said in a tweet on Tuesday as Trump was placed under arrest.

“Whether you are a parent at a PTA meeting, a pro-life American, or the former president of the United States, Democrats are going to come after you any way they can.” she added.

Ronna McDaniel appeared on Newsmax and told viewers to text “Justice’ to 80810.

“Democrats are going to punish you if you are a Republican… They want to sway Republicans from getting involved,” Ronna McDaniel said.

Seriously??

VIDEO: