Ron Paul Says There Has Been a Coup in America, Claims it Began With the CIA Murder of JFK (VIDEO)

Former presidential candidate, congressman and medical doctor Ron Paul appeared on the Tim Pool podcast this week and made some bold statements about the state of country.

Paul called out the numerous current members of Congress who have no knowledge of or loyalty to the U.S. Constitution. He slammed corrupt and out of control government spending.

Finally, he claimed that JFK was murdered by the CIA and that that moment was the beginning of a coup.

The Daily Caller has details:

Ron Paul Tells Tim Pool JFK Was ‘Murdered By Our Government’ Former Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul claimed John F. Kennedy was “murdered by our government” during a Tuesday interview with political commentator Tim Pool. Paul appeared on Pool’s show, “Timcast IRL,” for a wide ranging interview about current events, economics and war. Pool asked Paul 10 minutes into the show about the possibility of America entering World War III against Russia. “I’m arguing the case that we’re in the middle of it and moving right along, that the revolution has been fought, there’s been a coup, we don’t have any resemblance to a government that believes in a Republic, we don’t have honest money, we don’t have integrity,” Paul said. “But I do believe there has been a coup, and it’s been taken over, and if I want to, and if I can I want to just put the date in my mind, and anybody could pick probably any date in the last 100 years, but I have picked November 22nd 1963,” Paul continued. “That was the day Kennedy was murdered by our government, you know by the CIA.”

Watch the video:

Dr. @RonPaul Details the Day the 'Coup' Against American Democracy Was Cemented November 22, 1963: "That was the day Kennedy was murdered by our government. You know, by the CIA." pic.twitter.com/ppnS1MVKRV — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) April 12, 2023

Here’s a longer version:

Ron Paul on the first @Timcast question: JFK's assassination was a coup by Dulles and LBJ, Progressivism and the founding of the Federal Reserve laid the groundwork pic.twitter.com/t7pTI0F34W — Liam McCollum (@MLiamMcCollum) April 12, 2023

Is he wrong?