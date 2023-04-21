Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Announces Presidential Run to Packed House in Boston – Vows to End Corrupt Merger of State and Corporate Power, to Prioritize Clean Government, Civil Liberties and Peace (Video)

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. announced his run for President of the United States on Wednesday at the Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Massachusetts.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told the standing-room-only crowd, “I’ve come here today to announce my candidacy for the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

…My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign and over my throughout my presidency will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country. To commoditize our children, our purple mountain’s majesty, to poison our children and our people with chemicals and pharmaceutical drugs. To strip mine our assets, to hollow out the middle class and keep us in a constant state of war.”

The Kennedy Campaign released this amazing video on Thursday.

The video starts with a speech his father Robert F. Kennedy gave when he was running for US president in 1968. Robert F. Kennedy Sr. was later assassinated on June 5, 1968 in a Los Angeles hotel.

Please help me share this video announcing my run for President of the United States. #Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/OLvOXZlRHC — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) April 20, 2023

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. promises to prioritize clean government, civil liberties, peace, and economic revitalization.

Robert has never waivered from his core beliefs of freedom, truth, and justice.

In his speech, Kennedy emphasized priorities of clean government, civil liberties, peace, and economic revitalization. Above all, he invoked the theme of unity.

“During this campaign and during my administration my objective will be to make as many Americans as possible forget that they are Republicans or Democrats and remember that they are Americans,” Kennedy said. “We need to focus on the values we share instead of the issues that divide us.”

Strongly committed to civil liberties, Kennedy emphasized the importance of honest government and freedom of speech.

“The government/media strategy of censoring dissonant voices is not only antithetical to our most fundamental values, it is counterproductive in that it fuels the flames of polarization, alienation, and anger,” Kennedy said.

On a related note, he observed that “the blizzard of misinformation that is now inundating our democracy will end only when the government and the media start telling the truth to Americans.”

Kennedy was born on January 17, 1954, in Washington, DC, and is the third of 11 children of the late Sen. Robert Kennedy and Ethel Skakel Kennedy. He is the nephew of America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy.

Kennedy has carried on his family’s legacy of public service by devoting himself to environmental causes and children’s welfare. He struck those themes in his speech, stating, “Good environmental policy is always identical to good economic policy if we measure our economy based on how it produces jobs over the long term and how it preserves the value of the assets of our community.”

His reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and children’s health stems from hundreds of successful legal actions. TIME Magazine named Kennedy its “Hero for the Planet” for his leadership in the fight to restore the Hudson River.