Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to Formally Announce 2024 Presidential Run on April 19th in Boston

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will officially announce his candidacy for President of the United States on Wednesday, April, 19th, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is running for president and he’s going to make the formal announcement in Boston.

Kennedy’s campaign team said Thursday he will officially declare his candidacy at an event Wednesday, April 19 at the Boston Park Plaza hotel.

Kennedy, a Democrat, is 69 years old. He’s the oldest son of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assassinated while campaigning for president in 1968. He is also a nephew of President John F. Kennedy and the late Senator Ted Kennedy, who ran for president in 1980.

Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.

