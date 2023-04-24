Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Blasts Fox News for Ousting Tucker Carlson and Presents an Interesting Theory on Why it Happened

The Gateway Pundit broke the earth-shattering news this morning that Tucker Carlson and Fox News were parting ways for unspecified reasons.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” was Fox’s top-rated program. Despite this, he will not be airing a farewell show.

Fox News’ stock has dropped following Tucker’s departure.

Until we hear directly from Tucker, we may never know why Fox News made the seemingly suicidal decision to send him packing. But Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has an interesting and plausible theory.

Tucker spent part of his April 19 monologue calling out the corporate media shilling for Big Pharma and promoting their products. Tucker then went on to praise RFK. Jr. for being completely right about how “ineffective and potentially dangerous” the COVID vaccines are.

RFK. Jr. says this speech five days earlier is exactly why Tucker is gone.

Fox fires @TuckerCarlson five days after he crosses the red line by acknowledging that the TV networks pushed a deadly and ineffective vaccine to please their Pharma advertisers. Carlson’s breathtakingly courageous April 19 monologue broke TV’s two biggest rules: Tucker told the truth about how greedy Pharma advertisers controlled TV news content and he lambasted obsequious newscasters for promoting jabs they knew to be lethal and worthless. For many years, Tucker has had the nation’s biggest audience averaging 3.5 million — 10 times the size of CNN. Fox just demonstrated the terrifying power of Big Pharma.

Here is the part of the monologue RFK Jr. is referring to:

The channels took hundreds of millions of dollars from Big Pharma companies and then they shelled for their sketchy products on the air and as they did that, they maligned anyone who was skeptical of those products. At the very least, this was a moral crime. It was disgusting, but it was universal. It happened across the American news media. They all did it. So, at this point, the question isn’t who in public life is corrupt? Too many to count. The question is who is telling the truth? There are not many of those. One of them is Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Robert Kennedy knew early that the COVID vaccines were both ineffective and potentially dangerous and he said so in public to the extent he was allowed. Science has since proven Robert f. Kennedy Jr. right. Unequivocally right. But Kennedy was not rewarded for this. He was vilified. He was censored because he dared to criticize their advertisers, the news media called Bobby Kennedy a Nazi, and then they attacked his family, but he kept doing it. He was not intimidated and we were glad he wasn’t. This is one of those moments when it’s nice to have a truth teller around. It’s helpful because suddenly the stakes are very high.

WATCH (Rant on media and RFK Jr. goes from 1:35-2:45):

What makes Kennedy’s theory intriguing is Tucker’s rant came just one day after Fox News reached a settlement with Dominion Voting Systems in the voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit for $787 million.

Given this massive financial loss, it’s fair to wonder whether Fox News was trying to avoid a potential lawsuit from Big Pharma next. The channel probably cannot afford to absorb a similar financial defeat.