Robber Steals $100,000 Worth of Dimes from Tractor-trailer in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police Department has launched an investigation after $100,000 worth of dimes were stolen from a tractor-trailer parked in a Walmart parking lot in North East Philadelphia.

NBC 4 Washington reported the truck driver picked up a load of dimes totaling $750,000 from the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.

The driver then left his rig in a Walmart parking lot and went home in order to get rest for his drive to Florida in the morning.

While the trailer was unattended, an unidentified thief took bolt cutters to break into the trailer and stole over 1,000,000 dimes totaling $100,000.

When police were called to the scene on Thursday morning, thousands of dimes were scattered all over the parking lot.

Here was the aftermath:

Police are investigating a robbery involving $750,000 worth of dimes in Philadelphia Thursday morning. https://t.co/ucdxCT1UHA pic.twitter.com/19wRlyleWa — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) April 13, 2023

Per NBC 4 Washington:

An arial view:

An investigation is underway after someone stole around $100,000 worth of dimes from a tractor trailer in the parking lot of Franklin Mills in Northeast Philadelphiahttps://t.co/peKbZabk9Z — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 13, 2023

The city of “Brotherly love” isn’t so friendly anymore.

A recent crime report by WPG Radio revealed the Democrat controlled city of Philadelphia is “the 7th worst city in America in terms of the increased homicide rate.”