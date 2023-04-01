Ric Grenell Urges 2024 Republican Candidates to Drop Out and Back Trump Following Indictment (VIDEO)

Former Trump intelligence official Ric Grenell is urging the other 2024 Republican candiates to drop out of the race and back Trump, following the Alvin Bragg indictment.

Grenell suggests, correctly, that this is not just about Trump, but about all Republicans and the future of the country.

Breitbart News reports:

WATCH: Ric Grenell Calls on GOP Candidates to Drop Out, Endorse Trump After Indictment

Former Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell called on Republican presidential candidates to drop out of the race and endorse former President Donald Trump following the grand jury indictment of the 45th president Thursday night.

Grenell joined Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax soon after the news and called on former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to withdraw from the race and other Republicans to abstain from entering. Addressing any viewer “who has been maybe a DeSantis supporter or a Nikki Haley supporter or a Vivek supporter,” Grenell said: