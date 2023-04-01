Ric Grenell Urges 2024 Republican Candidates to Drop Out and Back Trump Following Indictment (VIDEO)

Former Trump intelligence official Ric Grenell is urging the other 2024 Republican candiates to drop out of the race and back Trump, following the Alvin Bragg indictment.
Grenell suggests, correctly, that this is not just about Trump, but about all Republicans and the future of the country.
Breitbart News reports:
WATCH: Ric Grenell Calls on GOP Candidates to Drop Out, Endorse Trump After Indictment
Former Director of National Intelligence and U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell called on Republican presidential candidates to drop out of the race and endorse former President Donald Trump following the grand jury indictment of the 45th president Thursday night.
Grenell joined Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax soon after the news and called on former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy to withdraw from the race and other Republicans to abstain from entering. Addressing any viewer “who has been maybe a DeSantis supporter or a Nikki Haley supporter or a Vivek supporter,” Grenell said:
Look, I think that it’s really important to understand what Democrats are doing to Republicans. And you’re naive to think that this is just about Donald Trump. This is about every single Republican; anyone who challenges the power of the Democrats. And so I think… all the other Republican candidates should drop out tonight. They should announce their support for Donald Trump. We should unify as a party and say we are not going to allow this to happen to the United States of America.
I think for the people who maybe have been on the fence about Trump, maybe they don’t like mean tweets or something, I think they have to understand that you have to stop asking Donald Trump to be a nice guy because nice guys are what the Democrats want. They want us as Republicans to take this high road and they don’t want a fighter. They don’t want someone who is going to come in and change the system. So they keep calling for someone presidential or something and I think they’ve got to stop.
Watch the video below:
This recent tweet from Grenell is spot on.
They’ve unleashed political prosecutions like a Third World dictatorship.
I fear what this will mean going forward.
— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 31, 2023
What the Democrats are doing is the stuff of banana republics.