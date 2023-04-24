Report: Universities Segregating Graduations By Race, Sexuality, Country of Origin, and Legal Status

At colleges and universities across the nation, segregated graduations are nothing new in an increasingly woke, virtue signaling society.

In 2021, The Gateway Pundit reported on California’s Chapman University’s segregated “Cultural Graduation” ceremonies that included “Black Graduation,” “APIDA Graduation,” “Lavender Graduation,” “disability Graduation,” “Middle Eastern Graduation,” and “Latinx Graduation.”

But the increased number of schools participating in 2023 in these woke Olympics, and the wide variety of ways they are dividing and subdividing our society, is jarring.

Campus Reform has analyzed the graduation ceremonies at 17 private and colleges and universities across the country for the Spring of 2023.

“Special” graduations are planned by race, sexual identity, socio-economic status and even documentation status.

Campus Reform reports:

Campus Reform reported at that “nearly every aspect of Yale [University’s] programming and administrative processes, including admissions, recruitment, graduation, counseling, alumni programming, and the curriculum are drastically impacted by racial segregation.” Twelve colleges on Campus Reform’s newest list offer an LGBTQ graduation, usually hosted by a multicultural center or office for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Ceremonies focused on ethnicity or heritage often rely on broad categories, such as the “Asian, Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Desi-American”–those from the Indian subcontinent–graduation at Harvard. The University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), meanwhile, have Pilipinx and Pilipino ceremonies. Harvard University and California Polytechnic State University (Cal Poly) in San Luis Obispo have graduations for students with disabilities, while Harvard and Columbia University offer graduations for first-generation college students. Columbia’s ceremony also includes the “low-income community,” according to its website, and Cal Poly hosts “Monarch Commencement,” which “uplifts the academic accomplishments and personal successes of the undocumented and DACAmented.”

