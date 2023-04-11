Report Reveals Anheuser Busch Distributors Are “Spooked” Over Declining Bud Light Sales in the American South and Heartland

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that one merchandiser complaining that no one was buying Bud Light, making it difficult for him to pay the bills.

This was all because chose to shove “transgender” Dylan Mulvaney down America’s throat.

A report today reveals that this one merchandiser’s experience was not isolated. Bud Light is in fact taking a hit across America, particularly in conservative areas.

Fox News uncovered a report showing that Anheuser-Busch distributors are “spooked” because sales in the rural South and the Heartland are declining. These areas have a number of working-class individuals, the type that generally purchase Bud Light products.

Fox News reported:

Beer Business Daily, a popular beer industry trade publication, promised to view the situation “purely from a marketing and sales perspective” without putting a spotlight on political and social ramifications. The publication noted that Mulvaney had piled up over one billion TikTok views, and her fanbase is largely made up of Gen Z members that beer companies are “desperate” to reach. We reached out to a handful of A-B [Anheuser-Busch] distributors who were spooked, most particularly in the Heartland and the South, and even then in their more rural areas,” the trade publication wrote. In the short term, Beer Business Daily noted that data is very limited but “it appears likely Bud Light took a volume hit in some markets over the holiday weekend,” noting that the rural customers are also most likely to celebrate Easter. “Whether it lasts or whether the publicity sparks incremental off-setting demand from over the ideological divide in metro areas, remains to be seen,” the publication added before diving into the long-term ramifications that indicate it’s difficult to “appeal to the sensitivities of a new generation of drinkers” without offending longtime customers. ‘I’ve never seen the country so hotly divided, sadly,” the author wrote.

This is what happens when you abandon your loyal fans and join the radical left to conduct a culture war on America. It’s almost like customers recognize when a business is no longer interested in serving them and they act accordingly.

But declining sales are unlikely to force Anheuser-Busch to back off the woke agenda. Their entire marketing team remains intact, including the person responsible for who decided to market Dylan Mulvaney.

Standing down now will lead to the Human Rights Campaign, the forefront of the radical left LGBTQ mafia, will deduct social credit points from Anheuser-Busch. Hedge funds such as Blackrock and Vanguard, companies are fully bed with the HRC’s demented agenda, will then pull funds from Anheuser-Busch.

As previously reported by The Gateway Pundit, this could lead to financial ruin for the beer company.

In all honesty, this is what they deserve anyway.