REPORT: Newsmax Offers Tucker Carlson Colossal Deal

On Monday FOX News announced that they had parted ways with their top-rated prime-time host Tucker Carlson.

This came as a shock to many of his devoted fans in the populist movement.

By Monday evening Tucker Carlson already had at least one offer. One America News founder and CEO Robert Herring extended an invitation to Tucker Carlson to meet and negotiate a deal to become part of the OAN team.

On Saturday TMZ reported that Newsmax is courting the top-rated cable news host.

According to TMZ, Newsmax is even sweetening the deal and offering him control over the entire Newsmax lineup.

TMZ reported: