REPORT: Newsmax Offers Tucker Carlson Colossal Deal

On Monday FOX News announced that they had parted ways with their top-rated prime-time host Tucker Carlson.
This came as a shock to many of his devoted fans in the populist movement.
By Monday evening Tucker Carlson already had at least one offer. One America News founder and CEO Robert Herring extended an invitation to Tucker Carlson to meet and negotiate a deal to become part of the OAN team.
On Saturday TMZ reported that Newsmax is courting the top-rated cable news host.
According to TMZ, Newsmax is even sweetening the deal and offering him control over the entire Newsmax lineup.
TMZ reported:
Tucker Carlson is out at Fox News, and now another conservative news outlet, Newsmax, wants him to be more than just the face of the network, and it’s putting on a full-court press to land him.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the news channel is doing everything it can to sweeten the deal for Tucker to come on board — including floating the idea of letting him program the whole channel, not just his own show.
That would be a pretty enticing deal point … in addition to having his own primetime show, Tucker would have a say over what shows lead into and out of his show, which can be key in achieving bigger TV ratings.