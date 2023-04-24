REPORT: Is Hunter Biden Living at White House to Avoid His Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Sending Him to Jail? – Other Biden Crime Family Members Also May Be Living at White House

Hunter Biden is running scared of his baby mama and has once again turned to daddy for help.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine revealed the ne’er do well First Son is believed to be living in the White House because he’s worried that Lunden Roberts, the former stripper he impregnated, will serve him legal papers and send him to jail.

Hunter has allegedly failed to provide his financial records as required in Roberts’ lawsuit regarding support payments to their 4-year-old daughter, Navy.

Joe, and the rest of the Biden Crime Family, have yet to acknowledge the little girl. Cristina Laila also reported Hunter went to a judge in January to stop Roberts from changing Navy’s last name to Biden.

Devine reports there may be other Biden Crime Family members “shacking up” in the White House.

The New York Post reported: