REPORT: Is Hunter Biden Living at White House to Avoid His Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Sending Him to Jail? – Other Biden Crime Family Members Also May Be Living at White House

Hunter Biden is running scared of his baby mama and has once again turned to daddy for help.
The New York Post’s Miranda Devine revealed the ne’er do well First Son is believed to be living in the White House because he’s worried that Lunden Roberts, the former stripper he impregnated, will serve him legal papers and send him to jail.
Hunter has allegedly failed to provide his financial records as required in Roberts’ lawsuit regarding support payments to their 4-year-old daughter, Navy.
Joe, and the rest of the Biden Crime Family, have yet to acknowledge the little girl. Cristina Laila also reported Hunter went to a judge in January to stop Roberts from changing Navy’s last name to Biden.
Devine reports there may be other Biden Crime Family members “shacking up” in the White House.
The New York Post reported:
Hunter Biden is believed to be hiding out at the White House while his baby mama goes on the warpath.
Lawyers for former stripper Lunden Roberts asked an Arkansas court Friday to jail the first son for failing to fork over his financial records as required in her lawsuit over support payments for their 4-year-old unacknowledged daughter, Navy.
Roberts claims Hunter, 53, is “flaunting the dignity and authority of the court” by failing to provide “one single item or word [of] discovery” and says, “This court should incarcerate the defendant in the Cleburne County Detention Center until he complies with this court’s orders.”
Roberts, 32, had to get a court-ordered paternity test to prove Navy was Hunter’s, and last year Hunter applied to have his monthly support payments reduced.
She also has enlisted Biden nemesis Garrett Ziegler as an expert witness for the trial expected in July.
The 27-year-old former Trump adviser is founder of the nonprofit Marco Polo, which published a 644-page analysis of Hunter’s infamous laptop last year, identifying hundreds of alleged crimes.
Roberts’ legal maneuvers in Arkansas lend weight to the rumor in Washington, DC, that Hunter has been living at the White House with his second wife, Melissa Cohen, and their 3-year-old son, Beau, allegedly to avoid being served with legal papers.
Numerous sightings over the past six months lend credence to the idea, with Hunter and his family spotted trailing his father and the first lady onto Marine One for weekends away to Delaware or Camp David, or for longer vacations at the borrowed homes of billionaires.
Last week Hunter joined his father on a state visit to Ireland.
From early last year, an elaborate swing set suitable for a toddler was spotted on the White House grounds when the president ambled back to his office from Marine One.
There also may be other Biden family members shacked up in the White House on the taxpayer dime.