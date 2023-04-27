REPORT: Former Fox Producer Abby Grossberg Was on Verge of Being Fired When She Started Complaining About Tucker Carlson

Former FOX News booking producer Abby Grossberg filed lawsuits against the outlet in March after she left the company.

Abby Grossberg was a booking producer at Fox News for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson.

Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.

Shortly after Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox, Abby Grossberg ran to MSNBC to complain that Tucker Carlson was a kingmaker.

“There was an aspect of ‘I can pick who the Speaker is. I can pick who the president of the United States is, pick who the Republican candidate is going to be.’ I thought that was very dangerous and didn’t want that kind of power. I didn’t want to have senate candidates calling me and being very upset ‘are you gonna destroy our whole campaign tonight’ because he could do that. He would call and tell them that if they don’t come on the show, we will destroy you,” Abby Grossberg said this week.

Abby Grossberg has never even met Tucker Carlson, according to her lawyer.

Grossberg was reportedly incompetent and on the verge of being fired when she started complaining about Tucker Carlson.

Click here to read the full Substack on Abby Grossberg.

