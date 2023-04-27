REPORT: Former Fox Producer Abby Grossberg Was on Verge of Being Fired When She Started Complaining About Tucker Carlson

Former FOX News booking producer Abby Grossberg filed lawsuits against the outlet in March after she left the company.

Abby Grossberg was a booking producer at Fox News for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson.

Grossberg filed a lawsuit alleging the company’s legal team urged her to answer “I don’t know” to questions in the company’s lawsuit with Dominion voting machines.

Shortly after Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox, Abby Grossberg ran to MSNBC to complain that Tucker Carlson was a kingmaker.

“There was an aspect of ‘I can pick who the Speaker is. I can pick who the president of the United States is, pick who the Republican candidate is going to be.’ I thought that was very dangerous and didn’t want that kind of power. I didn’t want to have senate candidates calling me and being very upset ‘are you gonna destroy our whole campaign tonight’ because he could do that. He would call and tell them that if they don’t come on the show, we will destroy you,” Abby Grossberg said this week.

WATCH:

Abby Grossberg has never even met Tucker Carlson, according to her lawyer.

Grossberg was reportedly incompetent and on the verge of being fired when she started complaining about Tucker Carlson.

NEW: According to multiple sources, Abby Grossberg never met Tucker, was fired after a negative performance review, Fox could not find a single employee to corroborate her claims in the suit, and they could have settled with her but didn't. Read it: https://t.co/Bu1l8STDnW pic.twitter.com/NcBPxqUvsU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 27, 2023

My sources, all current and former Fox employees, also told me that the decision to fire him came straight from Rupert Murdoch and left Tucker and his staff blindsided on Monday morning. It was part of a recent string of erratic management decisions by the 92-year-old media… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 27, 2023

My sources told me the stuff about Rupert being freaked out by Tucker's talk of religion at the Heritage gala, and his ex-fiance Ann Lesley Smith calling him a "messenger from God" is all true. The said reports of a dinner in late March in which Tucker and Smith discussed… — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 27, 2023

