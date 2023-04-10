Report: FBI Is Now Flagging Online Terms “Red Pill”, “Based”, and “Chad” as Extremist Terms

The FBI on Monday released new documents that reveal common words used on the internet are being flagged by FBI agents as extremism.

The new documents were released by the FBI after the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project filed a FOIA request.

The documents are titled “Involuntary Celibate Violent Extremism” and in them, they contained a glossary of several words that the FBI claimed were used by “incel” extremists.

The terms “red pill”, “Chad”, and “based” were all considered to be extremist rhetoric.

The term red pill by definition mean “refers to a process by which a person’s perspective is dramatically transformed” and it became popular after it was used in the 1999 movie the Matrix.

‘Chad’ is internet slang for an alpha male and ‘based’ just means to stay true to yourself.

Here’s the FBI’s list:

The FBI uses a “glossary of terms” to look for online that could indicate someone is involved with “violent extremism,” according to documents obtained by The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project. The flagged terms include “redpilled,” first popularized by the 1999 film “The Matrix,” “based,” “looksmaxxing,” and the names “Chad” and “Stacey.” The FBI also flags phrases that include “it’s over” and “just be first.” The documents were obtained by The Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project through a Freedom of Information Act request. (The Daily Signal is Heritage’s multimedia news organization.)