According to a new report, an ex-con friend of Stephen Paddock wrote a letter to him urging him not to shoot innocent people.

The letters written by ex-con Jim Nixon were allegedly found in November 2017 weeks after the shooting by the owners of an abandoned office building in Mesquite, Texas, where Paddock owned property.

The FBI never admitted to the American public what drove Paddock to murder 60 people and injured 860 others in the largest mass shooting in US history. The FBI tells us the motive is still a mystery. This is the same intelligence group that ran a coup against President Trump knowing the evidence was fabricated.

The Daily Mail reported: