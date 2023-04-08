According to a new report, an ex-con friend of Stephen Paddock wrote a letter to him urging him not to shoot innocent people.
The letters written by ex-con Jim Nixon were allegedly found in November 2017 weeks after the shooting by the owners of an abandoned office building in Mesquite, Texas, where Paddock owned property.
The FBI never admitted to the American public what drove Paddock to murder 60 people and injured 860 others in the largest mass shooting in US history. The FBI tells us the motive is still a mystery. This is the same intelligence group that ran a coup against President Trump knowing the evidence was fabricated.
The Daily Mail reported:
Disturbing letters written by the friend of the deadliest mass shooter in US history have offered a glimpse into the gunman’s horrifying psyche in the lead up to the massacre.
Months before Stephen Paddock killed 60 people and injured over 860 when he opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in 2017, his ex-con friend Jim Nixon, 75, implored him not to ‘shoot or kill innocent people’.
Handwritten letters to the killer, which were released by police in response to a records request by the Las Vegas Review Journal, show Nixon pleading with his old friend not to follow through with threats to carry out the carnage.
‘I can get someone for you who can help you,’ he wrote. ‘Please don’t go out shooting or hurting people who did nothing to you.
‘I am concern (sic) about the way you are talking and believe you are going to do something very bad. Steve please please don’t do what I think you are going to do.’
The letters, which DailyMail.com has requested access to, were found in late November 2017 by the owners of an abandoned office building in Mesquite, Texas, where Paddock owned property before the killings.
Nixon told CNN he exchanged letters with Paddock several times a year, which reveal that he expressed concern over his friend’s disturbing mentality in the years before his ‘plan’.