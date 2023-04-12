REPORT: CNN Insiders Don’t Understand Why Network Continues to Employ Don Lemon

People with inside knowledge at CNN are reportedly ‘baffled’ as to why the network continues standing by and continuing to employ Don Lemon.

Lemon has been under increased scrutiny recently, due to an explosive report from Variety.

Additionally, Lemon’s ratings are terrible, which you might think would cause the network to part ways with him.

FOX News reports:

CNN insiders baffled why network stands by Don Lemon as controversies mount: ‘One of the biggest mysteries’ Ratings-challenged host Don Lemon has emerged as Teflon at CNN, with the network standing by his every move despite the constant negative attention he creates. CNN’s latest defense of the embattled anchor came last week when Variety published a bombshell report revealing scandalous allegations about him such as sending threatening text messages to a colleague from a burner phone and repeatedly exhibiting misogynistic and “diva-like” behavior. A spokesperson on behalf of Lemon ripped the claims in a strongly worded statement distributed by CNN that blasted the report as “riddled with patently false anecdotes” and “based on unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip.” CNN itself put an emphasis on Lemon denying the claims, and he has appeared on “CNN This Morning” per usual. A longtime media industry executive who previously worked at CNN is baffled that the network continues to stand by him. “Well before the Variety article appeared, it’s been one of the biggest mysteries in TV news why CNN keeps Don Lemon around. He rates poorly, he is a source of constant embarrassment and his new morning show is an unqualified disaster,” the media insider told Fox News Digital. “Now his long history of degrading women has been laid bare,” they continued. “What mysterious hold does he have over his bosses that explains his longevity?”

Everyone seems to be asking the same question.

Seriously, how is the man still employed?