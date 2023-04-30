Rep. James Comer Claims Hunter Biden’s Legal Team is Intimidating Witnesses (VIDEO)

Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky is a leading figure in the investigation into Hunter Biden’s shady business dealings.

According to Comer, people on the Biden legal team are intimidating witnesses in order to blunt the investigation.

Sadly, this is easy to believe.

Townhall reports:

Comer Alleges Biden Legal Team Is Intimidating Witnesses: ‘They Fear For Their Lives’ One of the top Republicans leading the probe into Hunter Biden’s shady business affairs claims that the president’s son’s lawyers are using intimidation tactics against whistleblowers and witnesses. Rep. James Comer (R-KY) said that President Joe Biden’s legal team is threatening potential witnesses, making them fear for their lives. “We’ve got witnesses that are scared to death to come forward. They fear for their lives,” Comer said, adding that the Hunter Biden legal team has been “testing the limits with respect to witness intimidation.” The Republican is also accusing Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) of serving as an attorney for the Biden family, who was once all about the support of impeaching former President Trump. “[As] evidence emerges, thanks to us, about wrongdoing within the Biden family, and he then quickly becomes a defense attorney,” Comer continued. Comer also claimed that Democrat officials in Congress were bankrolling “dark money groups” to destroy the investigation and paying off witnesses, adding that Left-leaning lawyers are pressuring banks to cooperate with the congressional investigation.

See the video below:

.@JamesComer: Hunter Biden’s legal team are testing the limits with respect to witness intimidation. They’re trying to intimidate me for having the audacity to investigate the Biden family. We have witnesses that actually fear for their life. pic.twitter.com/QVjjoHo7yY — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) April 28, 2023

This points to how dishonest our media is.

If this was Trump or members of his family intimidating witnesses, it would be covered constantly and offered as proof of every awful thing that Democrats ever said about Trump and his family.

But Hunter gets protection from the media. So typical.