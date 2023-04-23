Rep. Harriet Hageman Calls for Anthony Blinken to Appear Before Weaponization Committee Over Intel Letter About Hunter Biden Laptop

Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming is calling for Anthony Blinken to appear before the House Weaponization Committee to answer questions about the letter signed by 51 intel officials, claiming that the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

Gateway Pundit recently reported that Anthony Blinken played a key role in this charade.

There are lots of people who need to answer questions about this.

Breitbart News reports:

Exclusive: Rep. Harriet Hageman Calls for Antony Blinken to Appear Before the Weaponization Committee Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-WY) on Saturday called for Secretary of State Antony Blinken to appear before Congress to answer questions about his role in the crafting of a letter by 51 former intelligence officials that discredited the Hunter Biden laptop story weeks before the 2020 presidential election. In an exclusive interview with Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday with host Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle, Hageman, who sits on the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, said: He better. He needs to. We have either the Judiciary or the Weaponization Committees. We need to find out what happened here. And we need to find out to what extent he is compromised because, again, as secretary of state his obligation and oath is to the United States and the American citizens. Ohio Republican Reps. Jim Jordan, chair of the Weaponization Committee, and Mike Turner, chair of the Intelligence Committee, on Thursday revealed that former CIA Deputy Director Mike Morell testified to Congress that in October 2020, Blinken — who was then a senior adviser on the Biden campaign — reached out to him regarding the New York Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story, prompting Morell to write a letter signed by 50 other former intelligence officials suggesting the story was Russian disinformation.

You can listen to Hageman’s interview with Breitbart News below:

Hageman tweeted, “The highest-ranking U.S. diplomat coordinated a conspiracy to undermine a presidential election. Congress will be investigating this, and we expect Blinken to comply with every request. Anything less would be a betrayal of his oath of office.”

The highest-ranking U.S. diplomat coordinated a conspiracy to undermine a presidential election. Congress will be investigating this, and we expect Blinken to comply with every request. Anything less would be a betrayal of his oath of office. — Harriet Hageman (@HagemanforWY) April 21, 2023

Start with Blinken and then call all of the intel officials who signed the letter.