Rep. Elise Stefanik on the Garbage Trump Indictment: “I Think Alvin Bragg Should be Held Accountable and Will Be Held Accountable” (VIDEO)

Last week Soros-funded NYC DA Alvin Bragg indicted President Trump on 34 felony counts for a non-crime. Bragg was unable to tell reporters following the indictment what the crime was. It was a complete mockery of the US Justice system.

On Tuesday, Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the US House of Representatives, told reporters that Bragg will be held accountable and he will come testify before the House.

Rep. Elise Stefanik: his was a noncase that was passed on by the Department of Justice, by the US Attorneys, and Alvin Bragg ran on prosecuting Donald Trump. This is political. It’s about the individual, not about the case. And I think as more and more facts are laid out there, people are going to see that this is a case that is just a political prosecution. We also have an important role because federal dollars were utilized in this prosecution. There were also two individuals that worked in the Manhattan DA’s office that ended up leaving and wrote a book about the need to take on politically, Donald Trump. So I think it’s a political prosecution that Trump has been facing, frankly, since 2016. And I think Alvin Bragg should be held accountable, and he will be held accountable, and he should testify under oath before Congress.

Republicans need to get on with it – Send out the subpoenas TODAY! What are they waiting for?

