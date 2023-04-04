Radical Loud Mouth NY Congressman Jamaal Bowman Freaks Out Over MTG Protest in NYC

Crowds are getting louder in NYC as President Trump is expected to plead not guilty today to the made-up crimes emanating from the corrupt Soros-Backed and Obama/Biden connected Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg office.

Last week New York’s loud mouth representative Jamaal Bowman was screaming violently in the US Capitol.  He posed a greater threat than any Trump supporter on Jan 6.

Insurrection Watch: Who Was More of a Threat?… Screaming Unhinged Democrat Jamaal Bowman Threatening GOP Lawmakers? …Or Grandma Walking Through Capitol with a Flag?

Bowman should have been escorted from the building after his rants last week.

Today he is back at it…screaming and freaking out because MTG held a rally for justice in NYC.

Rep. Jamaal Bowman screamed about MTG being in NYC: “Do your freaking job, Marjorie Taylor Green. You don’t need to be in New York City talking that nonsense. Go back to your district.”

Far-left propagandist MSNBC shared the unhinged representative’s rant.

Unhinged leftists blew whistles and stopped MTG’s speech.

Rather than work towards justice the Democrats and their corrupt media are showing that they don’t want justice.  They only want to be loud and stupid while their policies send the country to hell.

